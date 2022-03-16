Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) will announce $103.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.51 million. Frontline reported sales of $107.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $566.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.27 million to $580.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $714.38 million, with estimates ranging from $712.76 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.20 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Frontline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

