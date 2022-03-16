Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to Post $0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Host Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

HST opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

