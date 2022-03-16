Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.74). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($4.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of RPTX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. 2,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $524.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.