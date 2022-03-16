Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to Announce $0.91 EPS

Brokerages expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.85. Washington Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.93. 1,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,145. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.