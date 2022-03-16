Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

