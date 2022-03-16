Zacks: Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will post sales of $67.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.63 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $72.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $286.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $293.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $341.49 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $375.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $47.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

