Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.15. Twitter posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,114 shares of company stock worth $935,343. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 226,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 58,633 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $313,565,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. Twitter has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

