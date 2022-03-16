Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $2.48. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 239,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 497.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 227,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

