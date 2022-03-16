Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $68.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.40 million and the highest is $69.00 million. CalAmp reported sales of $81.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $296.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $296.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $291.61 million to $318.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 26.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.28.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

