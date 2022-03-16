Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. ExlService reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. ExlService has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $146.20.

In other news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $274,150. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

