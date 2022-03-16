Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFCGet Rating) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFCGet Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

MFC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 307,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 302,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.