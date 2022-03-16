Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.66. Manulife Financial reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

MFC traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 307,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 302,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,191,000 after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

