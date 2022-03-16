Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $13.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $204.74 million, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ OLK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.35. 323,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 387,749 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,722,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.