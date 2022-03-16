Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 32,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.66. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.38.

About Biomerica (Get Rating)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.