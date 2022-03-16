Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%.
Biomerica stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 32,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,193. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of -0.66. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.38.
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
