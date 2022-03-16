Zacks: Brokerages Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to Post $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) to post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Commercial Vehicle Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.