Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.79. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,235,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,905,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $71.78 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

