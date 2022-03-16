Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.02. Cutera reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $770.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26. Cutera has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 283,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

