Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Hologic reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

HOLX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,984. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $3,100,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 50.1% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

