Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
