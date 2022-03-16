Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.44. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 102,512 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $7,128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 380,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

