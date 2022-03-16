Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) to Hold

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

CONE stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.50. CyrusOne has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after buying an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

