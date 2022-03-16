Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is a provider of supply chain management software. The Company’s software combines networks, data and applications to provide platform which allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management. E2open Parent Holdings Inc., formerly known as CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of ETWO opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 52.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

