Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MYO opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $4,139,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

