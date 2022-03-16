Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WD. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

NYSE:WD traded up $4.30 on Wednesday, reaching $135.54. 3,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,471. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.20. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $2,111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

