Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yext (NYSE:YEXT) to Hold

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. 100,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,557. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $857.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 11,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $122,034.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 175.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

