Zacks Investment Research Lowers Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.09.

AGTI stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $8,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $5,531,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agiliti (AGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.