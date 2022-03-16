Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to Sell

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.