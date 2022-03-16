Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to “Hold”

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $113.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s performance is benefiting from strength in its cloud business, especially the new Rise with SAP solution. Momentum in SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform, particularly the S/4HANA solutions along with steady traction witnessed in SuccessFactors Employee Central, Ariba and Fieldglass and other cloud-based offerings is noteworthy. Solid demand for Qualtrics, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, bodes well. SAP's performance is likely to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, weak uptake of software licenses and support offerings are a concern for the company. Stiff competition and increasing costs to enhance cloud-based offerings is likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day moving average of $134.64.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. Analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after buying an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SAP by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,802,000 after buying an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 7.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 10.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after buying an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

