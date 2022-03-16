Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to “Buy”

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.