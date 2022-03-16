Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.71.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 5.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 79.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $181.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.59.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

