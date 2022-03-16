Zano Trading Down 6.1% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $111,417.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.28 or 0.99965489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00069653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.66 or 0.00237713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00133970 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00266617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,108,371 coins and its circulating supply is 11,078,871 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

