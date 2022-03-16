Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zhihu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

ZH traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,316. Zhihu has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zhihu by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

