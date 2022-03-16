ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $1,143,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $905,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,663,286 shares of company stock worth $151,526,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,274,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

