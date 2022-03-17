-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.00. Leslie’s reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

LESL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.48. 24,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,099. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

