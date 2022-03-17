-$0.05 EPS Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

ADMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 209,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 835.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 375,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

