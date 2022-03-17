-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Recruiter.com Group’s earnings. Recruiter.com Group posted earnings of ($3.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Recruiter.com Group.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

