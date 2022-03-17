$0.72 EPS Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. Aaron’s reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.09. 11,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $715.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

