$0.81 EPS Expected for Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $7.83 on Thursday, reaching $235.30. 2,254,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,248. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

