$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.88. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,266. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.