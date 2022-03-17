$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to report $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.88. XPO Logistics posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,266. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.