$0.96 EPS Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

