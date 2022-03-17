$1.16 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to post $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,766.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,750,000 after purchasing an additional 144,289 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.39. 1,224,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,787. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

