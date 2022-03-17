1,235,039 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Purchased by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,235,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,847,000. LegalZoom.com makes up 7.3% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,651,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock worth $927,946.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

