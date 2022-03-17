1,474 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

