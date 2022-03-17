15,000 Shares in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Repay by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,262,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after buying an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,196,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Repay by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Repay alerts:

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Repay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.