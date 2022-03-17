$163.35 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) will report $163.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.20 million and the highest is $166.50 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $147.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after buying an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

