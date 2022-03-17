1,811 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $387.31. 643,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.08. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

