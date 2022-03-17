$197.70 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will post $197.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $199.10 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $198.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.20 million to $901.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

