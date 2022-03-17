$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48 billion. eBay posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in eBay by 0.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

