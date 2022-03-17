$20.84 Million in Sales Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) will post sales of $20.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $33.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $91.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.15 million to $140.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $105.71 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $134,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,188 shares of company stock worth $414,062. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 191,467 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Xencor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,374,000 after acquiring an additional 126,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 193,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.47. 352,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,874. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.84. Xencor has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

