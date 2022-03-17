2,014 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $134.11 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.43.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

About monday.com (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.