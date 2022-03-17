$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGFGet Rating) to post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $84.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGF shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Good Food has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. Real Good Food has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.75.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Good Food (RGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.