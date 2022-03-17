$25.33 Million in Sales Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) to post sales of $25.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year sales of $83.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $84.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.65 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGF shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Real Good Food has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Real Good Food stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,607. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. Real Good Food has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.75.

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

