2,803 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

WGO stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.